Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plunges as investors react negatively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 428.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 421 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened and closed at 429.8. The highest price reached during the day was 431.05, while the lowest was 423.45. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at 223,435.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 140,565.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

22 Sep 2023, 09:46 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹421, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹428.6

The current price of Wipro stock is 421. There has been a percent change of -1.77, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.6, which means the stock has decreased by 7.6.

22 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.55%
3 Months7.13%
6 Months18.66%
YTD9.22%
1 Year7.04%
22 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹428.6, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹429.8

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 428.6. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decrease of 1.2 in the stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹429.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 140,565. The closing price for the shares was 429.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.