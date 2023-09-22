Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plunges as investors react negatively

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened and closed at ₹429.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹431.05, while the lowest was ₹423.45. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at ₹223,435.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 140,565.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.