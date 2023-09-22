Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plunges as investors react negatively

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened and closed at ₹429.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹431.05, while the lowest was ₹423.45. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at ₹223,435.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 140,565.
The current price of Wipro stock is ₹421. There has been a percent change of -1.77, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.6, which means the stock has decreased by ₹7.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.55%
|3 Months
|7.13%
|6 Months
|18.66%
|YTD
|9.22%
|1 Year
|7.04%
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹428.6. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.2 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 140,565. The closing price for the shares was ₹429.8.
