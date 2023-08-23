Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Dips in Today's Trading

Wipro's stock opened at ₹414.4 and closed at ₹414.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹417.95, while the lowest price was ₹412.75. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹217,371.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹430.5, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 130,305 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹416.75, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹417.05 The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹416.75. The percent change is -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.3 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value. Share Via

Wipro August futures opened at 415.55 as against previous close of 416.0 Wipro (WIT) is currently trading at a spot price of 416. The bid price is 415.1, and the offer price is 415.25. The offer quantity is 1500, and the bid quantity is also 1500. The open interest for Wipro stands at 33,423,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹415.95, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹417.05 The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹415.95 with a percent change of -0.26. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.26% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1.1, indicating a decrease of ₹1.1 from the previous trading day. Share Via

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.47% 3 Months -0.32% 6 Months 3.56% YTD 6.2% 1 Year -0.69% Share Via

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹417.05, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹414.35 The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹417.05, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 2.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% from the previous day's closing price and has risen by 2.7 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Wipro. Share Via

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹414.35 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Wipro's BSE volume was 130,305 shares, with a closing price of ₹414.35. Share Via