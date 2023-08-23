Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Dips in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 417.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 416.75 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

Wipro's stock opened at 414.4 and closed at 414.35 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 417.95, while the lowest price was 412.75. The market capitalization of Wipro is 217,371.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 430.5, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 130,305 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹416.75, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹417.05

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 416.75. The percent change is -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.3 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

23 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Wipro August futures opened at 415.55 as against previous close of 416.0

Wipro (WIT) is currently trading at a spot price of 416. The bid price is 415.1, and the offer price is 415.25. The offer quantity is 1500, and the bid quantity is also 1500. The open interest for Wipro stands at 33,423,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹415.95, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹417.05

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 415.95 with a percent change of -0.26. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.26% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1.1, indicating a decrease of 1.1 from the previous trading day.

23 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.47%
3 Months-0.32%
6 Months3.56%
YTD6.2%
1 Year-0.69%
23 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹417.05, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹414.35

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 417.05, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 2.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% from the previous day's closing price and has risen by 2.7 points. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Wipro.

23 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹414.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro's BSE volume was 130,305 shares, with a closing price of 414.35.

