Wipro Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹488.5 and closed at ₹485. The stock reached a high of ₹488.6 and a low of ₹469.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹2,49,429.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹526.45 and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 215,288 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.