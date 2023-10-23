Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro shares tumble in trading today

Wipro October futures opened at 387.05 as against previous close of 392.45 Wipro, a leading global information technology company, has a spot price of 386.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 387.45, while the offer price stands at 387.65. The offer quantity is 1500 shares, while the bid quantity is 3000 shares. The open interest for Wipro is 33,186,000.

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹384.65, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹391.95 Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is ₹384.65. There has been a percent change of -1.86, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.3 in the stock price. Click here for Wipro Key Metrics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 403.18 10 Days 407.78 20 Days 408.78 50 Days 416.78 100 Days 407.40 300 Days 397.09

Top active options for Wipro Top active call options for Wipro at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.45 (-60.87%) & ₹0.1 (-50.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Wipro at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹390.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹385.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.05 (+102.5%) & ₹1.6 (+100.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Wipro stock is ₹385.65, while the high price is ₹392.90.

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹386.45, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹391.95 The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹386.45, which represents a decrease of 1.4 percent. This corresponds to a net change of -5.5 rupees. Click here for Wipro Board Meetings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Wipro 387.7 -4.25 -1.08 443.6 351.85 212382.91 Zomato 111.7 -1.7 -1.5 115.0 44.35 93425.61 Info Edge India 4131.0 -69.1 -1.65 4984.1 3310.0 53294.99 Firstsource Solutions 159.0 -8.25 -4.93 176.0 95.8 10834.29 Eclerx Services 1893.0 -126.95 -6.28 2248.4 1254.15 9092.83 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wipro share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 4 4 4 4 Buy 5 5 5 5 Hold 13 14 14 14 Sell 12 12 13 14 Strong Sell 5 5 4 3

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.67% 3 Months -1.27% 6 Months 6.47% YTD -0.23% 1 Year 2.71%

