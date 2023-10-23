Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro shares tumble in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
21 min read . 02:10 PM IST Trade
Wipro stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 391.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 384.65 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 395 and closed at 395.2. The stock had a high of 396.15 and a low of 391. The market capitalization of Wipro is 204,333.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 443.6 and 351.85 respectively. The stock had a volume of 474,504 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Wipro October futures opened at 387.05 as against previous close of 392.45

Wipro, a leading global information technology company, has a spot price of 386.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 387.45, while the offer price stands at 387.65. The offer quantity is 1500 shares, while the bid quantity is 3000 shares. The open interest for Wipro is 33,186,000.

23 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹384.65, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹391.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 384.65. There has been a percent change of -1.86, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.3, suggesting a decrease of 7.3 in the stock price.

Click here for Wipro Key Metrics

23 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days403.18
10 Days407.78
20 Days408.78
50 Days416.78
100 Days407.40
300 Days397.09
23 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.45 (-60.87%) & 0.1 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 390.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 385.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.05 (+102.5%) & 1.6 (+100.0%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Wipro stock is 385.65, while the high price is 392.90.

23 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹386.45, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹391.95

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 386.45, which represents a decrease of 1.4 percent. This corresponds to a net change of -5.5 rupees.

Click here for Wipro Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 12:44 PM IST Wipro October futures opened at 387.05 as against previous close of 392.45

Wipro, a leading global information technology company, is currently trading at a spot price of 387.45. The bid price stands at 388.0, while the offer price is 388.2. The bid quantity is 6000, and the offer quantity is 3000. Additionally, the open interest is recorded at 34,140,000.

23 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹387.6, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹391.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 387.6. There has been a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by 4.35.

23 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro387.7-4.25-1.08443.6351.85212382.91
Zomato111.7-1.7-1.5115.044.3593425.61
Info Edge India4131.0-69.1-1.654984.13310.053294.99
Firstsource Solutions159.0-8.25-4.93176.095.810834.29
Eclerx Services1893.0-126.95-6.282248.41254.159092.83
23 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Wipro stock is 387.05 and the high price is 392.9.

23 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.45 (-60.87%) & 0.2 (-55.56%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 390.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.1 (+105.0%) & 12.9 (+53.57%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹388.65, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹391.95

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 388.65. There has been a percent change of -0.84, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.3, suggesting a decrease of 3.3 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decline in the value of Wipro stock.

23 Oct 2023, 11:55 AM IST Wipro share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4444
Buy5555
Hold13141414
Sell12121314
Strong Sell5543
23 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro388.9-3.05-0.78443.6351.85213040.27
Zomato111.45-1.95-1.72115.044.3593216.51
Info Edge India4140.05-60.05-1.434984.13310.053411.74
Firstsource Solutions160.2-7.05-4.22176.095.810916.05
Eclerx Services1915.15-104.8-5.192248.41254.159199.23
23 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST Wipro October futures opened at 387.05 as against previous close of 392.45

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 390.45. The bid price is slightly lower at 390.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 390.8. The offer quantity is 6000, indicating the number of shares available for purchase at the offer price. Conversely, the bid quantity is 1500, representing the number of shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest stands at 37,348,500, reflecting the total number of outstanding options or futures contracts.

23 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹390, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹391.95

As of the current data, Wipro stock has a price of 390. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.5. The net change in the stock price is -1.95.

23 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Wipro stock reached a low price of 388.85 and a high price of 392.90.

23 Oct 2023, 10:53 AM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 23 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.7 (-39.13%) & 0.2 (-55.56%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 23 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of 390.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 380.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.0 (-0.0%) & 0.35 (-22.22%) respectively.

23 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro390.95-1.0-0.26443.6351.85214163.27
Zomato111.25-2.15-1.9115.044.3593049.23
Info Edge India4146.2-53.9-1.284984.13310.053491.08
Firstsource Solutions160.7-6.55-3.92176.095.810950.12
Eclerx Services1943.05-76.9-3.812248.41254.159333.24
23 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹390.3, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹391.95

According to the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 390.3. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.65, suggesting a decrease of 1.65 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Wipro October futures opened at 387.05 as against previous close of 392.45

Wipro's spot price is currently at 391.85. The bid price stands at 391.7 with a quantity of 9000, while the offer price is 391.9 with an offer quantity of 6000. The stock has an open interest of 38641500.

23 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's low price for the day was 388.85, while the high price reached 392.9.

23 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹391.9, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹391.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 391.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.05.

23 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.67%
3 Months-1.27%
6 Months6.47%
YTD-0.23%
1 Year2.71%
23 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹391.8, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹391.95

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 391.8. There has been a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.15, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.15.

23 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹395.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Wipro BSE shares was 474,504. The closing price of the shares was 395.2.

