Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro shares tumble in trading today

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹395 and closed at ₹395.2. The stock had a high of ₹396.15 and a low of ₹391. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹204,333.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹443.6 and ₹351.85 respectively. The stock had a volume of 474,504 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro, a leading global information technology company, has a spot price of 386.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 387.45, while the offer price stands at 387.65. The offer quantity is 1500 shares, while the bid quantity is 3000 shares. The open interest for Wipro is 33,186,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is ₹384.65. There has been a percent change of -1.86, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.3 in the stock price.
Click here for Wipro Key Metrics
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|403.18
|10 Days
|407.78
|20 Days
|408.78
|50 Days
|416.78
|100 Days
|407.40
|300 Days
|397.09
Top active call options for Wipro at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹420.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.45 (-60.87%) & ₹0.1 (-50.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹390.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹385.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.05 (+102.5%) & ₹1.6 (+100.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current day's low price for Wipro stock is ₹385.65, while the high price is ₹392.90.
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹386.45, which represents a decrease of 1.4 percent. This corresponds to a net change of -5.5 rupees.
Click here for Wipro Board Meetings
Wipro, a leading global information technology company, is currently trading at a spot price of 387.45. The bid price stands at 388.0, while the offer price is 388.2. The bid quantity is 6000, and the offer quantity is 3000. Additionally, the open interest is recorded at 34,140,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is ₹387.6. There has been a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹4.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|387.7
|-4.25
|-1.08
|443.6
|351.85
|212382.91
|Zomato
|111.7
|-1.7
|-1.5
|115.0
|44.35
|93425.61
|Info Edge India
|4131.0
|-69.1
|-1.65
|4984.1
|3310.0
|53294.99
|Firstsource Solutions
|159.0
|-8.25
|-4.93
|176.0
|95.8
|10834.29
|Eclerx Services
|1893.0
|-126.95
|-6.28
|2248.4
|1254.15
|9092.83
The current day's low price for Wipro stock is ₹387.05 and the high price is ₹392.9.
Top active call options for Wipro at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.45 (-60.87%) & ₹0.2 (-55.56%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹390.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.1 (+105.0%) & ₹12.9 (+53.57%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹388.65. There has been a percent change of -0.84, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹3.3 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decline in the value of Wipro stock.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|13
|14
|14
|14
|Sell
|12
|12
|13
|14
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|388.9
|-3.05
|-0.78
|443.6
|351.85
|213040.27
|Zomato
|111.45
|-1.95
|-1.72
|115.0
|44.35
|93216.51
|Info Edge India
|4140.05
|-60.05
|-1.43
|4984.1
|3310.0
|53411.74
|Firstsource Solutions
|160.2
|-7.05
|-4.22
|176.0
|95.8
|10916.05
|Eclerx Services
|1915.15
|-104.8
|-5.19
|2248.4
|1254.15
|9199.23
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 390.45. The bid price is slightly lower at 390.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 390.8. The offer quantity is 6000, indicating the number of shares available for purchase at the offer price. Conversely, the bid quantity is 1500, representing the number of shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest stands at 37,348,500, reflecting the total number of outstanding options or futures contracts.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, Wipro stock has a price of ₹390. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.5. The net change in the stock price is -1.95.
Today, Wipro stock reached a low price of ₹388.85 and a high price of ₹392.90.
Top active call options for Wipro at 23 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.7 (-39.13%) & ₹0.2 (-55.56%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 23 Oct 10:53 were at strike price of ₹390.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹380.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.0 (-0.0%) & ₹0.35 (-22.22%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|390.95
|-1.0
|-0.26
|443.6
|351.85
|214163.27
|Zomato
|111.25
|-2.15
|-1.9
|115.0
|44.35
|93049.23
|Info Edge India
|4146.2
|-53.9
|-1.28
|4984.1
|3310.0
|53491.08
|Firstsource Solutions
|160.7
|-6.55
|-3.92
|176.0
|95.8
|10950.12
|Eclerx Services
|1943.05
|-76.9
|-3.81
|2248.4
|1254.15
|9333.24
According to the current data, the stock price of Wipro is ₹390.3. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.65 in the stock price.
Wipro's spot price is currently at 391.85. The bid price stands at 391.7 with a quantity of 9000, while the offer price is 391.9 with an offer quantity of 6000. The stock has an open interest of 38641500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Wipro stock's low price for the day was ₹388.85, while the high price reached ₹392.9.
The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is ₹391.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.67%
|3 Months
|-1.27%
|6 Months
|6.47%
|YTD
|-0.23%
|1 Year
|2.71%
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹391.8. There has been a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.15, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.15.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Wipro BSE shares was 474,504. The closing price of the shares was ₹395.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!