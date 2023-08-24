Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stocks soar with positive trading

On the last day of trading, Wipro's stock opened at ₹415.05 and closed at ₹417.05. The stock reached a high of ₹417.9 and a low of ₹414.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹216,406.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹430.5, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 188,156 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro stock is currently trading at a price of ₹418.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2.95, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, Wipro stock seems to be performing well in the market.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.81%
|3 Months
|-1.92%
|6 Months
|5.09%
|YTD
|5.73%
|1 Year
|-0.34%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is ₹415.2. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.85, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.85 in the stock price.
On the last day, Wipro had a BSE volume of 188,156 shares with a closing price of ₹417.05.
