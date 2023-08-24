Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stocks soar with positive trading

On the last day of trading, Wipro's stock opened at ₹415.05 and closed at ₹417.05. The stock reached a high of ₹417.9 and a low of ₹414.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹216,406.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹430.5, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 188,156 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.