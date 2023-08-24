Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stocks soar with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 415.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418.15 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day of trading, Wipro's stock opened at 415.05 and closed at 417.05. The stock reached a high of 417.9 and a low of 414.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 216,406.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 430.5, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 188,156 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹418.15, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹415.2

Wipro stock is currently trading at a price of 418.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 2.95, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, Wipro stock seems to be performing well in the market.

24 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

24 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.81%
3 Months-1.92%
6 Months5.09%
YTD5.73%
1 Year-0.34%
24 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹415.2, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹417.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 415.2. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.85, suggesting a decrease of 1.85 in the stock price.

24 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹417.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro had a BSE volume of 188,156 shares with a closing price of 417.05.

