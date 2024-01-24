Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets in trading today

Wipro Share Price Today : The last day's data for Wipro shows that the open price was ₹478.7, the close price was ₹478.1, the high price was ₹486, and the low price was ₹466.85. The market capitalization is ₹245,151.06 crore. The 52-week high is ₹526.45 and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 795,922 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the mentioned day, Wipro's stock price was ₹469.9 with a percent change of -1.72. This means that the stock price decreased by 1.72% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -8.2, indicating a decrease of ₹8.2 from the previous day's closing price.
On the last day of trading, Wipro BSE recorded a volume of 795,922 shares with a closing price of ₹478.1.
