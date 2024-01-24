Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 478.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 469.9 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : The last day's data for Wipro shows that the open price was 478.7, the close price was 478.1, the high price was 486, and the low price was 466.85. The market capitalization is 245,151.06 crore. The 52-week high is 526.45 and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 795,922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the mentioned day, Wipro's stock price was 469.9 with a percent change of -1.72. This means that the stock price decreased by 1.72% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -8.2, indicating a decrease of 8.2 from the previous day's closing price.

