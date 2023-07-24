Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹403.05 and closed at ₹417.35. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹414.3, while the lowest price was ₹401.95. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at ₹210,762.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹444.65 and ₹351.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 801,565 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.