Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 404.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.1 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 403.05 and closed at 417.35. The highest price recorded during the day was 414.3, while the lowest price was 401.95. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at 210,762.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 444.65 and 351.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 801,565 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:51 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹407.1, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹404.55

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 407.1 with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 2.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Wipro Profit Loss

24 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹406.5, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹404.55

Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 406.5, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 1.95. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 0.48% or 1.95 rupees.

24 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹406, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹404.55

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 406. There has been a percent change of 0.36, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.45, which means that the stock has increased by 1.45. Overall, the stock has seen a small positive movement.

24 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹404.55, down -3.07% from yesterday's ₹417.35

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 404.55. There has been a percent change of -3.07, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.8, which means that the stock has decreased by 12.8.

24 Jul 2023, 08:21 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹417.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 801,565. The closing price of the shares was 417.35.

