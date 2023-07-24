Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹403.05 and closed at ₹417.35. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹414.3, while the lowest price was ₹401.95. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at ₹210,762.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹444.65 and ₹351.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 801,565 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹407.1 with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 2.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Click here for Wipro Profit Loss
Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is ₹406.5, with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 1.95. This suggests that the stock price has increased by 0.48% or 1.95 rupees.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹406. There has been a percent change of 0.36, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.45, which means that the stock has increased by ₹1.45. Overall, the stock has seen a small positive movement.
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹404.55. There has been a percent change of -3.07, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.8, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹12.8.
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 801,565. The closing price of the shares was ₹417.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!