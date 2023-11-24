Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro shares soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 400.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 402.15 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 400.05 and closed at 400.2. The stock had a high of 404.95 and a low of 400.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is 209,719.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 194,078 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.36%
3 Months-3.6%
6 Months2.13%
YTD2.48%
1 Year3.54%
24 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹402.15, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹400.2

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 402.15. There has been a percent change of 0.49, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.95, meaning that the stock price has increased by 1.95 units. Overall, the stock price of Wipro has experienced a small increase.

24 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹400.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro's BSE volume was 194,078 shares, and the closing price was 400.2.

