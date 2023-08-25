Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets as investors react to poor performance

On the last day, Wipro's open price was ₹417.45, close price was ₹415.2, high was ₹420, and low was ₹412.05. The market capitalization stands at ₹215,005.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹430.5 and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 126,762 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Wipro August futures opened at 411.6 as against previous close of 413.4 Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 409.7. The bid price stands at 409.35, while the offer price is 409.5. The offer quantity is 1500, and the bid quantity is also 1500. The open interest for Wipro is 34287000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.16% 3 Months -0.7% 6 Months 4.76% YTD 5.08% 1 Year -0.83%

