Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets as investors react to poor performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:07 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 412.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 410.1 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's open price was 417.45, close price was 415.2, high was 420, and low was 412.05. The market capitalization stands at 215,005.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 430.5 and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 126,762 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹410.1, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹412.5

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 410.1. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 2.4.

25 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST Wipro August futures opened at 411.6 as against previous close of 413.4

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 409.7. The bid price stands at 409.35, while the offer price is 409.5. The offer quantity is 1500, and the bid quantity is also 1500. The open interest for Wipro is 34287000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹409.75, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹412.5

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 409.75. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.75, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

25 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.16%
3 Months-0.7%
6 Months4.76%
YTD5.08%
1 Year-0.83%
25 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹412.5, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹415.2

The current price of Wipro stock is 412.5, with a percent change of -0.65 and a net change of -2.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.65% and has dropped by 2.7 points. It is important to note that this data is based on the current moment and is subject to change.

25 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹415.2 on last trading day

On the last day of Wipro's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 126,762. The closing price of each share was 415.2.

