Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 478 per share. The stock is currently trading at 478.6 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 470.3 and closed at 469.9. The highest price reached during the day was 478.85, while the lowest price was 468. The market capitalization of Wipro is 249,376.9 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 526.45 and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on that day was 534,806.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹478.6, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹478

The current stock price of Wipro is 478.6, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% and the value has increased by 0.6 rupees.

25 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.9%
3 Months12.84%
6 Months18.7%
YTD1.43%
1 Year17.57%
25 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹478, up 1.72% from yesterday's ₹469.9

25 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹469.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro's BSE volume was 534,806 shares. The closing price for the day was 469.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.