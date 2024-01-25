Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Surges in Trading Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹470.3 and closed at ₹469.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹478.85, while the lowest price was ₹468. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹249,376.9 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹526.45 and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on that day was 534,806.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.