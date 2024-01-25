Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Surges in Trading Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹470.3 and closed at ₹469.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹478.85, while the lowest price was ₹468. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹249,376.9 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹526.45 and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on that day was 534,806.
The current stock price of Wipro is ₹478.6, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% and the value has increased by 0.6 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.9%
|3 Months
|12.84%
|6 Months
|18.7%
|YTD
|1.43%
|1 Year
|17.57%
