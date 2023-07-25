Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Plummets in Stock Market
25 Jul 2023
Wipro stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 404.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 404 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹404.6 and closed at ₹404.55. The stock reached a high of ₹408 and a low of ₹403.4. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹210,475.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹444.65 and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 226,805 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 09:02:39 AM IST
25 Jul 2023, 08:23:00 AM IST
