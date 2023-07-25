Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Plummets in Stock Market

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹404.6 and closed at ₹404.55. The stock reached a high of ₹408 and a low of ₹403.4. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹210,475.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹444.65 and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 226,805 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
