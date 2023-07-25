Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Plummets in Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 404.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 404 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 404.6 and closed at 404.55. The stock reached a high of 408 and a low of 403.4. The market capitalization of Wipro is 210,475.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 444.65 and the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 226,805 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹404, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹404.55

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 404, with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.14% and the net change is a decrease of 0.55.

25 Jul 2023, 08:23 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹404.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Wipro was 226,805 shares. The closing price for the stock was 404.55.

