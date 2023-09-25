Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets as investors react to disappointing earnings report

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹423.55 and closed at ₹428.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹426.65, while the lowest price was ₹416.85. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹218,248.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6 and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 358,067 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹418.65, with a percent change of -2.32 and a net change of -9.95. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.32% and by ₹9.95.
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 358,067. The closing price for the shares was ₹428.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!