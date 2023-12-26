Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹434.15 and closed at ₹434.1. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹466.15, while the lowest was ₹432.9. The company's market capitalization is ₹241,387.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is also ₹466.15, and its 52-week low is ₹351.85. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 1,994,377 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.61%
|3 Months
|2.62%
|6 Months
|21.77%
|YTD
|17.8%
|1 Year
|19.01%
