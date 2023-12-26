Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -1.82 %. The stock closed at 462.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 454.3 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 434.15 and closed at 434.1. The highest price it reached during the day was 466.15, while the lowest was 432.9. The company's market capitalization is 241,387.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is also 466.15, and its 52-week low is 351.85. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 1,994,377 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Wipro stock today was 449 and the high price was 460.95.

26 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹454.3, down -1.82% from yesterday's ₹462.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 454.3, with a percent change of -1.82 and a net change of -8.4. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, as indicated by the negative percent and net change. Investors who hold Wipro stock may have seen a decrease in their investment value.

26 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.61%
3 Months2.62%
6 Months21.77%
YTD17.8%
1 Year19.01%
26 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹453, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹462.7

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 453. There has been a percent change of -2.1, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.7, which means the stock has decreased by 9.7 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

26 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹434.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,994,377. The closing price for the shares was 434.1.

