Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stocks plummet as investors react to poor performance

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹478.75 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹479.35, while the low was ₹468.75. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹245,177.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹526.45, while the 52-week low was ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 279,973 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.62%
|3 Months
|10.98%
|6 Months
|17.51%
|YTD
|-0.28%
|1 Year
|17.05%
The current data for Wipro stock shows that its price is ₹469.95. It has experienced a percent change of -1.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -8.05, meaning it has dropped by that amount. Overall, the stock has seen a decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 279,973. The closing price for the shares was ₹478.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!