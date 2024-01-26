Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stocks plummet as investors react to poor performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.68 %. The stock closed at 478 per share. The stock is currently trading at 469.95 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 478.75 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 479.35, while the low was 468.75. The company's market capitalization stood at 245,177.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 526.45, while the 52-week low was 351.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 279,973 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.62%
3 Months10.98%
6 Months17.51%
YTD-0.28%
1 Year17.05%
26 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹469.95, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹478

The current data for Wipro stock shows that its price is 469.95. It has experienced a percent change of -1.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -8.05, meaning it has dropped by that amount. Overall, the stock has seen a decline in value.

26 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹478 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 279,973. The closing price for the shares was 478.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.