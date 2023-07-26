comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 400.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 402.25 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's open price was 406, close price was 404.2, high was 406, and low was 400. The market cap of the company was 208658.69 cr. The 52-week high was 444.65 and the 52-week low was 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 331,766 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 09:49:54 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹402.25, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹400.4

The current stock price of Wipro is 402.25 with a net change of 1.85 and a percent change of 0.46. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.46% or 1.85.

Click here for Wipro Profit Loss

26 Jul 2023, 09:34:41 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates

26 Jul 2023, 09:33:17 AM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹403, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹400.4

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 403. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.6, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

26 Jul 2023, 09:16:45 AM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹402.3, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹400.4

The current price of Wipro stock is 402.3. There has been a 0.47% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 1.9.

26 Jul 2023, 09:04:12 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹400.4, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹404.2

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 400.4, with a percent change of -0.94 and a net change of -3.8. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.94% and has dropped by 3.8.

26 Jul 2023, 08:19:55 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹404.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 331,766. The closing price for the day was 404.2.

