Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at 378.35, down -0.97% from yesterday's 382.05

27 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 382.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 378.35 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 386.95 and closed at 383.05. The stock reached a high of 387.7 and a low of 381.25. The company's market capitalization is 199,172.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 138,393 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro closed today at ₹378.35, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹382.05

Today, Wipro stock closed at 378.35, which is a decrease of -0.97% from the previous day's closing price of 382.05. The net change in the stock price is -3.7.

26 Oct 2023, 06:23 PM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro378.35-3.7-0.97443.6351.85207260.96
Zomato106.45-1.7-1.57115.044.3589034.52
Info Edge India4032.05-30.25-0.744984.13310.052018.41
Firstsource Solutions153.15-3.75-2.39176.095.810435.67
Eclerx Services1896.75-34.15-1.772248.41254.159110.85
26 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Wipro stock is 375, while the high price is 380.5.

26 Oct 2023, 03:26 PM IST Wipro Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Wipro Ltd stock is 352.00000, while the 52-week high price is 443.75000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST Wipro October futures opened at 378.7 as against previous close of 382.3

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 377.95. The bid price is 377.7 with a bid quantity of 4500, while the offer price is 377.9 with an offer quantity of 6000. The open interest for Wipro is 18757500.

26 Oct 2023, 03:16 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹378.25, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹382.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 378.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -3.8, indicating a decrease of 3.8 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:52 PM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 26 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-75.0%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 26 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 380.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 390.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.15 (+117.24%) & 12.6 (+53.66%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro378.3-3.75-0.98443.6351.85207233.57
Zomato106.75-1.4-1.29115.044.3589285.44
Info Edge India4042.0-20.3-0.54984.13310.052146.78
Firstsource Solutions153.85-3.05-1.94176.095.810483.36
Eclerx Services1904.75-26.15-1.352248.41254.159149.27
26 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹378.25, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹382.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 378.25. There has been a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.8, suggesting a decrease of 3.8 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a negative movement in the stock price of Wipro.

26 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Wipro stock today was 375, while the high price reached 380.5.

26 Oct 2023, 02:04 PM IST Wipro October futures opened at 378.7 as against previous close of 382.3

Wipro, a leading IT company, is currently trading at a spot price of 378.45. The bid and offer prices stand at 378.2 and 378.35 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 3000 and 1500. The open interest for Wipro is 18,019,500.

26 Oct 2023, 01:46 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹378.55, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹382.05

The current data of Wipro stock shows that its price is 378.55. There has been a percent change of -0.92, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.5, suggesting a decline in the stock's price.

26 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days397.77
10 Days405.56
20 Days407.00
50 Days416.09
100 Days407.20
300 Days397.20
26 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 26 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-75.0%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 26 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 380.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 390.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.3 (+58.62%) & 12.25 (+49.39%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹378.3, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹382.05

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 378.3, with a percent change of -0.98 and a net change of -3.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.98% and the net change is a decrease of 3.75. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the value of Wipro stock.

Click here for Wipro Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Wipro stock is 375, while the high price is 380.5.

26 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Wipro Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:47 PM IST Wipro October futures opened at 378.7 as against previous close of 382.3

Wipro, a leading global information technology company, has a current spot price of 378.8. The bid price is slightly lower at 378.25, while the offer price is 378.5. The stock has an offer quantity of 7500 and a bid quantity of 4500. The open interest stands at 17,743,500, reflecting the number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

26 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹378.95, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹382.05

The current price of Wipro stock is 378.95, with a percent change of -0.81 and a net change of -3.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.81% or 3.1.

26 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro378.8-3.25-0.85443.6351.85207507.47
Zomato102.7-5.45-5.04115.044.3585898.03
Info Edge India4047.3-15.0-0.374984.13310.052215.15
Firstsource Solutions151.15-5.75-3.66176.095.810299.39
Eclerx Services1915.0-15.9-0.822248.41254.159198.51
26 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Wipro stock had a low price of 375 and a high price of 380.5.

26 Oct 2023, 12:06 PM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-75.0%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 26 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 380.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 390.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.05 (+27.59%) & 10.05 (+22.56%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 11:58 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹380.1, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹382.05

Wipro stock currently has a price of 380.1. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.95, also suggesting a decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro378.95-3.1-0.81443.6351.85207589.64
Zomato102.45-5.7-5.27115.044.3585688.93
Info Edge India4005.1-57.2-1.414984.13310.051670.72
Firstsource Solutions149.7-7.2-4.59176.095.810200.58
Eclerx Services1895.85-35.05-1.822248.41254.159106.52
26 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Wipro October futures opened at 378.7 as against previous close of 382.3

Wipro, an Indian multinational corporation, is currently trading at a spot price of 377.95. The bid price is 378.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 378.3. There is a bid quantity of 1500 shares and an offer quantity of the same amount. The stock has an open interest of 17,614,500 shares.

26 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Wipro stock is 375 and the high price is 379.7.

26 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹377.8, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹382.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 377.8. There has been a percentage change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.25, which means that the stock price has decreased by 4.25.

26 Oct 2023, 10:54 AM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 26 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 410.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.05 (-75.0%) & 0.05 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 26 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of 380.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 390.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.5 (+72.41%) & 12.25 (+49.39%) respectively.

26 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro377.15-4.9-1.28443.6351.85206603.6
Zomato102.9-5.25-4.85115.044.3586065.31
Info Edge India4008.2-54.1-1.334984.13310.051710.71
Firstsource Solutions150.55-6.35-4.05176.095.810258.5
Eclerx Services1875.0-55.9-2.92248.41254.159006.37
26 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹377.7, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹382.05

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 377.7, which is a decrease of 1.14% from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of -4.35. Overall, this indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The Wipro stock had a low price of 375 and a high price of 379.7 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Wipro October futures opened at 378.7 as against previous close of 382.3

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 376.3, with a bid price of 376.35 and an offer price of 376.55. The offer quantity is 1500 and the bid quantity is also 1500. The open interest for Wipro stands at 17,577,000.

26 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹376.45, down -1.47% from yesterday's ₹382.05

Wipro stock is currently priced at 376.45, with a percent change of -1.47 and a net change of -5.6. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.47% and a decrease of 5.6 points.

26 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.18%
3 Months-1.25%
6 Months1.95%
YTD-2.78%
1 Year-0.73%
26 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹382.05, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹383.05

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 382.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 1 point. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹383.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro had a BSE volume of 138,393 shares with a closing price of 383.05.

