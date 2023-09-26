Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Wipro's stock opened at ₹418.05 and closed at ₹418.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹419.5 and a low of ₹412.05 during the day. The market cap of Wipro is ₹215,850.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 636,198.
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹413.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.11%
|3 Months
|3.69%
|6 Months
|14.63%
|YTD
|5.44%
|1 Year
|5.01%
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹414.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price of 1.1%, resulting in a net change of -4.6.
On the last day of trading, Wipro had a volume of 636,198 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹418.65.
