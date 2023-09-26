Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 414.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 413.9 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

Wipro's stock opened at 418.05 and closed at 418.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 419.5 and a low of 412.05 during the day. The market cap of Wipro is 215,850.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 636,198.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:58 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:43 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹413.9, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹414.05

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 413.9. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.15.

26 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.11%
3 Months3.69%
6 Months14.63%
YTD5.44%
1 Year5.01%
26 Sep 2023, 09:02 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹414.05, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹418.65

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 414.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price of 1.1%, resulting in a net change of -4.6.

26 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹418.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro had a volume of 636,198 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 418.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.