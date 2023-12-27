Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 1.59 %. The stock closed at 462.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 470.05 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock opened at 453 and closed at 462.7 on the last day. The highest price it reached during the day was 475.7, while the lowest was 449. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently 245,221.58 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 466.15, and its 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on the last day was 2,212,764.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹470.05, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹462.7

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 470.05. There has been a percent change of 1.59, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.35, which means the stock price has increased by this amount.

27 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹462.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,212,764. The closing price for the day was 462.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.