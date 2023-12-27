Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock opened at ₹453 and closed at ₹462.7 on the last day. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹475.7, while the lowest was ₹449. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently ₹245,221.58 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹466.15, and its 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on the last day was 2,212,764.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹470.05. There has been a percent change of 1.59, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.35, which means the stock price has increased by this amount.
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,212,764. The closing price for the day was ₹462.7.
