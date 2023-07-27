Wipro Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM ISTLivemint
Wipro stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 400.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 402.65 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹403.1 and closed at ₹400.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹403.5, while the lowest was ₹401.35. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹209,831.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹444.65, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 299,726 shares on the BSE.
27 Jul 2023, 08:19:55 AM IST
