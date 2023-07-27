comScore
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

27 Jul 2023

Wipro stock price went up today, 27 Jul 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 400.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 402.65 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 403.1 and closed at 400.4. The highest price reached during the day was 403.5, while the lowest was 401.35. The market capitalization of Wipro is 209,831.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 444.65, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 299,726 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:19:55 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹400.4 yesterday

