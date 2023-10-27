Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at 382.25, up 1.03% from yesterday's 378.35

24 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 378.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 382.25 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 379.7 and closed at 382.05. The highest price during the day was 380.5, while the lowest price was 375. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently 197,243.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on the last day was 516,330.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:49 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed today at ₹382.25, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹378.35

Wipro stock closed at 382.25, representing a 1.03% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 3.9 from the previous closing price of 378.35.

27 Oct 2023, 06:16 PM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro382.253.91.03443.6351.85209397.39
Zomato105.85-0.6-0.56115.044.3588532.68
Info Edge India4077.129.550.734984.13310.052599.61
Firstsource Solutions156.02.851.86176.095.810629.87
Eclerx Services1937.5536.551.922248.41254.159306.82
27 Oct 2023, 05:31 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Wipro stock is 379.5, while the high price is 384.55.

27 Oct 2023, 03:12 PM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹381.8, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹378.35

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 381.8, with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 3.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.91% and the net change in the stock price is 3.45. Overall, this data suggests that Wipro stock has seen a slight increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 02:48 PM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 27 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.9 (-10.0%) & 0.3 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 27 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 19.1 (-12.18%) & 36.9 (-7.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro382.354.01.06443.6351.85209452.17
Zomato106.50.050.05115.044.3589076.34
Info Edge India4101.9554.41.344984.13310.052920.2
Firstsource Solutions156.23.051.99176.095.810643.49
Eclerx Services1963.1562.153.272248.41254.159429.79
27 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹382.2, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹378.35

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 382.2. There has been a 1.02 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Wipro stock reached a low of 379.5 and a high of 384.55.

27 Oct 2023, 02:08 PM IST Wipro October futures opened at 382.55 as against previous close of 380.15

Wipro, an Indian multinational corporation, is currently trading at a spot price of 381.85. The bid price stands at 383.5 with a bid quantity of 6000, while the offer price is 383.7 with an offer quantity of 1500. The stock has a significant open interest of 44,992,500, indicating high market activity and investor interest.

27 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹381.7, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹378.35

The current price of Wipro stock is 381.7 with a percent change of 0.89. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value. The net change in the stock price is 3.35, suggesting a moderate increase. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well.

27 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days391.93
10 Days403.01
20 Days405.40
50 Days415.36
100 Days406.99
300 Days397.15
27 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 27 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.9 (-10.0%) & 0.3 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 27 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 19.2 (-11.72%) & 35.8 (-10.05%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹382, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹378.35

The current stock price of Wipro is 382, which has increased by 0.96 percent. The net change in the stock price is 3.65.

Click here for Wipro Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Wipro stock is 379.5, while the high price is 384.55.

27 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Wipro October futures opened at 382.55 as against previous close of 380.15

Wipro, an Indian multinational corporation, currently has a spot price of 382.3. The bid price stands at 383.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 383.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 1500. The stock's open interest is recorded at 44,926,500.

27 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Wipro Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro382.354.01.06443.6351.85209452.17
Zomato106.35-0.1-0.09115.044.3588950.88
Info Edge India4090.643.051.064984.13310.052773.78
Firstsource Solutions156.453.32.15176.095.810660.53
Eclerx Services1956.055.02.892248.41254.159395.45
27 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Wipro share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4444
Buy5555
Hold13131414
Sell12121314
Strong Sell5543
27 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹383, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹378.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 383. There has been a percent change of 1.23, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.65, which means that the stock price has increased by 4.65.

27 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Wipro stock is 379.5, while the high price is 384.55.

27 Oct 2023, 12:03 PM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 27 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.95 (-5.0%) & 0.35 (+16.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 27 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 18.35 (-15.63%) & 35.95 (-9.67%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹382.95, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹378.35

The current price of Wipro stock is 382.95, with a percent change of 1.22. This means that the stock has increased by 1.22% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4.6, indicating a positive movement. Overall, the Wipro stock has experienced a slight increase in its value.

Click here for Wipro News

27 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Wipro October futures opened at 382.55 as against previous close of 380.15

Wipro, currently trading at a spot price of 382.4, has a bid price of 383.7 and an offer price of 383.8. The bid quantity stands at 6000, while the offer quantity is 1500. The stock has an open interest of 44,865,000.

27 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro382.64.251.12443.6351.85209589.12
Zomato107.250.80.75115.044.3589703.64
Info Edge India4094.4546.91.164984.13310.052823.45
Firstsource Solutions156.653.52.29176.095.810674.16
Eclerx Services1966.365.33.442248.41254.159444.92
27 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹382.65, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹378.35

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 382.65, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 4.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.14% and the net change is an increase of 4.3.

27 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Wipro stock is 379.5 and the high price is 383.5.

27 Oct 2023, 10:52 AM IST Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 27 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.9 (-10.0%) & 0.35 (+16.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 27 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 410.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 19.1 (-12.18%) & 27.5 (-9.69%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro382.23.851.02443.6351.85209370.0
Zomato107.150.70.66115.044.3589620.0
Info Edge India4100.052.451.34984.13310.052895.05
Firstsource Solutions154.91.751.14176.095.810554.91
Eclerx Services1945.4544.452.342248.41254.159344.77
27 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹381.45, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹378.35

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 381.45. There has been a percent change of 0.82, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.1, which means that the stock price has increased by 3.1. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a slight increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Wipro's stock had a low price of 379.5 and a high price of 383.5.

27 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹378.35, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹382.05

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 378.35 with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -3.7. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.97% and by 3.7.

27 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.17%
3 Months-0.75%
6 Months1.03%
YTD-3.69%
1 Year-1.66%
27 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹378.35, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹382.05

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 378.35, which has decreased by -0.97% or -3.7 points. This indicates a negative change in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹382.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro had a BSE volume of 516,330 shares. The closing price for the day was 382.05.

