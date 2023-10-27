Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at 382.25, up 1.03% from yesterday's 378.35

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹379.7 and closed at ₹382.05. The highest price during the day was ₹380.5, while the lowest price was ₹375. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently ₹197,243.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on the last day was 516,330.
Wipro stock closed at ₹382.25, representing a 1.03% increase in value. This corresponds to a net change of 3.9 from the previous closing price of ₹378.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|382.25
|3.9
|1.03
|443.6
|351.85
|209397.39
|Zomato
|105.85
|-0.6
|-0.56
|115.0
|44.35
|88532.68
|Info Edge India
|4077.1
|29.55
|0.73
|4984.1
|3310.0
|52599.61
|Firstsource Solutions
|156.0
|2.85
|1.86
|176.0
|95.8
|10629.87
|Eclerx Services
|1937.55
|36.55
|1.92
|2248.4
|1254.15
|9306.82
The current day's low price for Wipro stock is ₹379.5, while the high price is ₹384.55.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹381.8, with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 3.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.91% and the net change in the stock price is 3.45. Overall, this data suggests that Wipro stock has seen a slight increase in value.
Top active call options for Wipro at 27 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.9 (-10.0%) & ₹0.3 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 27 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹19.1 (-12.18%) & ₹36.9 (-7.29%) respectively.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹382.2. There has been a 1.02 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Today, Wipro stock reached a low of ₹379.5 and a high of ₹384.55.
Wipro, an Indian multinational corporation, is currently trading at a spot price of 381.85. The bid price stands at 383.5 with a bid quantity of 6000, while the offer price is 383.7 with an offer quantity of 1500. The stock has a significant open interest of 44,992,500, indicating high market activity and investor interest.
The current price of Wipro stock is ₹381.7 with a percent change of 0.89. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value. The net change in the stock price is 3.35, suggesting a moderate increase. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|391.93
|10 Days
|403.01
|20 Days
|405.40
|50 Days
|415.36
|100 Days
|406.99
|300 Days
|397.15
Top active call options for Wipro at 27 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.9 (-10.0%) & ₹0.3 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 27 Oct 13:30 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹19.2 (-11.72%) & ₹35.8 (-10.05%) respectively.
The current stock price of Wipro is ₹382, which has increased by 0.96 percent. The net change in the stock price is 3.65.
The current day's low price of Wipro stock is ₹379.5, while the high price is ₹384.55.
Wipro, an Indian multinational corporation, currently has a spot price of 382.3. The bid price stands at 383.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 383.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 1500. The stock's open interest is recorded at 44,926,500.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|13
|13
|14
|14
|Sell
|12
|12
|13
|14
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|4
|3
The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is ₹383. There has been a percent change of 1.23, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.65, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹4.65.
The current day's low price for Wipro stock is ₹379.5, while the high price is ₹384.55.
Top active call options for Wipro at 27 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.95 (-5.0%) & ₹0.35 (+16.67%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 27 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹18.35 (-15.63%) & ₹35.95 (-9.67%) respectively.
The current price of Wipro stock is ₹382.95, with a percent change of 1.22. This means that the stock has increased by 1.22% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4.6, indicating a positive movement. Overall, the Wipro stock has experienced a slight increase in its value.
Wipro, currently trading at a spot price of 382.4, has a bid price of 383.7 and an offer price of 383.8. The bid quantity stands at 6000, while the offer quantity is 1500. The stock has an open interest of 44,865,000.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹382.65, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 4.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.14% and the net change is an increase of 4.3.
The current day's low price of Wipro stock is ₹379.5 and the high price is ₹383.5.
Top active call options for Wipro at 27 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹420.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.9 (-10.0%) & ₹0.35 (+16.67%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 27 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of ₹400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹410.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹19.1 (-12.18%) & ₹27.5 (-9.69%) respectively.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹381.45. There has been a percent change of 0.82, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.1, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹3.1. Overall, the stock is performing positively with a slight increase in value.
Today, Wipro's stock had a low price of ₹379.5 and a high price of ₹383.5.
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹378.35 with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -3.7. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.97% and by ₹3.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.17%
|3 Months
|-0.75%
|6 Months
|1.03%
|YTD
|-3.69%
|1 Year
|-1.66%
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹378.35, which has decreased by -0.97% or -3.7 points. This indicates a negative change in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Wipro had a BSE volume of 516,330 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹382.05.
