Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Wipro's opening price was ₹415.95 and the closing price was ₹414.05. The stock reached a high of ₹416.15 and a low of ₹411.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently ₹215,173.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6 and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on that day was 147,514 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.32%
|3 Months
|3.78%
|6 Months
|15.92%
|YTD
|5.13%
|1 Year
|4.58%
As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is ₹412.75. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -1.3, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.3. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Wipro on the BSE had a volume of 147,514 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹414.05.
