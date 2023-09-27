Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 414.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 412.75 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's opening price was 415.95 and the closing price was 414.05. The stock reached a high of 416.15 and a low of 411.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently 215,173.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6 and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on that day was 147,514 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.32%
3 Months3.78%
6 Months15.92%
YTD5.13%
1 Year4.58%
27 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹412.75, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹414.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 412.75. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -1.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.3. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

27 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹414.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro on the BSE had a volume of 147,514 shares. The closing price for the shares was 414.05.

