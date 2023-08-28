Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock sees upward trend in trading

On the last day of trading, Wipro's stock opened at ₹409.95 and closed at ₹412.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹411.25, while the lowest price was ₹407.1. The company's market capitalization is ₹213,676.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹430.5, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. A total of 714,966 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.