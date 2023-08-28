Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock sees upward trend in trading

On the last day of trading, Wipro's stock opened at ₹409.95 and closed at ₹412.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹411.25, while the lowest price was ₹407.1. The company's market capitalization is ₹213,676.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹430.5, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. A total of 714,966 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is ₹410.5. There has been a percent change of 0.13, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.49%
|3 Months
|-1.76%
|6 Months
|4.17%
|YTD
|4.32%
|1 Year
|-1.32%
The current stock price of Wipro is ₹409.95. It has experienced a negative percent change of -0.62, resulting in a net change of -2.55.
On the last day, Wipro had a trading volume of 714,966 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹412.5 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!