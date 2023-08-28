Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 409.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 410.5 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day of trading, Wipro's stock opened at 409.95 and closed at 412.5. The highest price reached during the day was 411.25, while the lowest price was 407.1. The company's market capitalization is 213,676.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 430.5, and the 52-week low is 351.85. A total of 714,966 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹410.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹409.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 410.5. There has been a percent change of 0.13, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

28 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.49%
3 Months-1.76%
6 Months4.17%
YTD4.32%
1 Year-1.32%
28 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹409.95, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹412.5

The current stock price of Wipro is 409.95. It has experienced a negative percent change of -0.62, resulting in a net change of -2.55.

28 Aug 2023, 08:15 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹412.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro had a trading volume of 714,966 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 412.5 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.