Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock opened at ₹469.95 and closed at ₹470.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹475.4 while the low was ₹464.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹245,691.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹475.7 and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 479,765 shares.
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 472.2. The bid price is 471.35, and the offer price is 471.65. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 3000 shares. The stock has an open interest of 9,354,000.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.35%
|3 Months
|3.99%
|6 Months
|23.38%
|YTD
|19.91%
|1 Year
|21.82%
On the last day, Wipro had a BSE volume of 479,765 shares with a closing price of ₹470.05.
