Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 470.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 471.85 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock opened at 469.95 and closed at 470.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 475.4 while the low was 464.05. The company has a market capitalization of 245,691.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 475.7 and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 479,765 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock reached a low price of 469.5 and a high price of 477.65.

28 Dec 2023, 10:09 AM IST Wipro December futures opened at 472.4 as against previous close of 471.2

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 472.2. The bid price is 471.35, and the offer price is 471.65. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 3000 shares. The stock has an open interest of 9,354,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹471.85, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹470.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 471.85 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.19% and the net change in price is 0.9.

28 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.35%
3 Months3.99%
6 Months23.38%
YTD19.91%
1 Year21.82%
28 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹472.05, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹470.95

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 472.05, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.23% or 1.1 rupees.

28 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹470.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro had a BSE volume of 479,765 shares with a closing price of 470.05.

