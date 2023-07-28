comScore
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 400.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 402.5 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 404.3 and closed at 402.65. The highest price reached during the day was 406.55, while the lowest was 399.1. The company's market capitalization stood at 208,502.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 444.65 and 351.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 158,329 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:33:20 AM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹402.5, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹400.1

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 402.5. There has been a 0.6% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.4. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement in value.

28 Jul 2023, 09:33:06 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates

28 Jul 2023, 09:17:29 AM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹400.8, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹400.1

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 400.8. There has been a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, further confirming the small positive movement in the stock.

28 Jul 2023, 09:01:17 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹400.1, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹402.65

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 400.1. There has been a percent change of -0.63, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.55, suggesting a decrease of 2.55 in the stock price.

28 Jul 2023, 08:19:30 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹402.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Wipro had a total volume of 158,329 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 402.65.

