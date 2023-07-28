Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹404.3 and closed at ₹402.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹406.55, while the lowest was ₹399.1. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹208,502.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹444.65 and ₹351.85 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 158,329 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
