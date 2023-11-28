Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stocks plummet as investors show concern

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:31 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 395.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 395.25 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 400.55 and closed at 402.15. The stock had a high of 403.6 and a low of 395.6. The market capitalization of Wipro is 206,486.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 465,250 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro395.9-0.05-0.01443.6351.85216874.89
Zomato114.00.80.71126.144.3595349.32
Info Edge India4563.5-32.15-0.74984.13310.058874.77
Eclerx Services2539.9-47.05-1.822755.01260.312200.15
Firstsource Solutions168.9-1.4-0.82176.095.811508.87
28 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹395.25, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹395.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 395.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.18. The net change in the stock price is -0.7.

28 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Wipro stock today was 395.2, while the high price was 398.45.

28 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM IST Wipro November futures opened at 396.45 as against previous close of 396.95

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 396.75. The bid price stands at 396.8, with a bid quantity of 1500 shares. The offer price is slightly higher at 396.9, with an offer quantity of 1500 shares. The open interest for Wipro is 33,267,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹395.75, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹395.95

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 395.75. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.2, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.2 points. Overall, this data suggests a minor decline in the value of Wipro stock.

28 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.15%
3 Months-4.93%
6 Months-1.42%
YTD0.83%
1 Year-0.56%
28 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹395.95, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹402.15

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 395.95, indicating a decrease of 1.54% or a net change of -6.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

28 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹402.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro had a BSE volume of 465250 shares and closed at a price of 402.15.

