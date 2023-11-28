Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stocks plummet as investors show concern

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹400.55 and closed at ₹402.15. The stock had a high of ₹403.6 and a low of ₹395.6. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹206,486.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 465,250 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|395.9
|-0.05
|-0.01
|443.6
|351.85
|216874.89
|Zomato
|114.0
|0.8
|0.71
|126.1
|44.35
|95349.32
|Info Edge India
|4563.5
|-32.15
|-0.7
|4984.1
|3310.0
|58874.77
|Eclerx Services
|2539.9
|-47.05
|-1.82
|2755.0
|1260.3
|12200.15
|Firstsource Solutions
|168.9
|-1.4
|-0.82
|176.0
|95.8
|11508.87
The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is ₹395.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.18. The net change in the stock price is -0.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.15%
|3 Months
|-4.93%
|6 Months
|-1.42%
|YTD
|0.83%
|1 Year
|-0.56%
On the last day, Wipro had a BSE volume of 465250 shares and closed at a price of ₹402.15.
