Wipro Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 412.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 415.6 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

Wipro's stock opened and closed at 412.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 416.55 and a low of 410.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently 216,658.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 94,733 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

