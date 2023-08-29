Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stocks plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹411.85 and closed at ₹409.95. The stock reached a high of ₹412.35 and a low of ₹407.75. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹212,646.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹430.5 and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 247,549 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.