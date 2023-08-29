Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stocks plummet as investors react to disappointing earnings

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 409.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.95 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 411.85 and closed at 409.95. The stock reached a high of 412.35 and a low of 407.75. The market capitalization of Wipro is 212,646.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 430.5 and the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 247,549 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹407.95, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹409.95

Wipro stock is currently priced at 407.95, representing a net change of -2 and a percent change of -0.49. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

29 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹409.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro had a BSE volume of 247,549 shares, with a closing price of 409.95.

