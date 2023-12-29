Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 470.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 469.2 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 472.05 and closed at 470.95. The stock's high for the day was 477.65, while the low was 468. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently 244778.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 475.7, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 292,887 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 09:02 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹469.2, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹470.95

The current stock price of Wipro is 469.2, with a percent change of -0.37 and a net change of -1.75. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value.

29 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹470.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro had a BSE volume of 292,887 shares. The closing price for the day was 470.95.

