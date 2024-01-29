Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Soars in Positive Trading

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹478.75 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹479.35 and a low of ₹468.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is ₹245,177.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹526.45, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 279,973 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Wipro share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|475.95
|6.0
|1.28
|526.45
|351.85
|260726.45
|Zomato
|135.0
|-1.0
|-0.74
|141.55
|44.35
|112913.67
|Info Edge India
|4994.05
|12.7
|0.25
|5400.9
|3310.0
|64429.39
|Firstsource Solutions
|193.55
|-1.3
|-0.67
|217.05
|100.95
|13188.53
|Eclerx Services
|2680.65
|70.9
|2.72
|2825.0
|1272.0
|12876.23
Wipro January futures opened at 473.9 as against previous close of 473.05
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 474.55. The bid price stands at 477.3 with a bid quantity of 9000. The offer price is slightly higher at 477.55 with an offer quantity of 1500. The stock has a significant open interest of 48,082,500.
Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Wipro stock is ₹469.95 and the high price is ₹476.45.
Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹474.25, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹469.95
Wipro stock is currently priced at ₹474.25, with a net change of 4.3 and a percent change of 0.91. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, suggesting that it has increased by 0.91%.
Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹474.45, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹469.95
The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is ₹474.45. There has been a 0.96 percent increase in the stock price, with a net change of 4.5.
Wipro share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|473.2
|3.25
|0.69
|526.45
|351.85
|259220.0
|Zomato
|135.85
|-0.15
|-0.11
|141.55
|44.35
|113624.61
|Info Edge India
|4963.1
|-18.25
|-0.37
|5400.9
|3310.0
|64030.1
|Firstsource Solutions
|192.05
|-2.8
|-1.44
|217.05
|100.95
|13086.32
|Eclerx Services
|2665.6
|55.85
|2.14
|2825.0
|1272.0
|12803.94
Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Wipro stock today was ₹469.95 and the high price was ₹476.45.
Wipro January futures opened at 473.9 as against previous close of 473.05
Wipro, an Indian multinational corporation, is currently trading at a spot price of 475.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 478.45, with a bid quantity of 1500. On the other hand, the offer price is 478.7, and there is an offer quantity of 7500. The open interest stands at 48,571,500 shares.
Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹474.95, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹469.95
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹474.95 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 5. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.06% and the net change in price is 5.
Wipro Live Updates
WIPRO
WIPRO
Wipro share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.62%
|3 Months
|10.98%
|6 Months
|17.51%
|YTD
|-0.28%
|1 Year
|17.05%
Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹475.55, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹469.95
Wipro stock is currently trading at ₹475.55 with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 5.6.
Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro closed at ₹478 on last trading day
On the last day, Wipro had a trading volume of 279,973 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹478.
