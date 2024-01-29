 Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Soars in Positive Trading | Mint
Mon Jan 29 2024 11:40:01
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Soars in Positive Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Soars in Positive Trading

6 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 469.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 474.25 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price TodayPremium
Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 478.75 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 479.35 and a low of 468.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is 245,177.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 526.45, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The stock had a trading volume of 279,973 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:38:45 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro475.956.01.28526.45351.85260726.45
Zomato135.0-1.0-0.74141.5544.35112913.67
Info Edge India4994.0512.70.255400.93310.064429.39
Firstsource Solutions193.55-1.3-0.67217.05100.9513188.53
Eclerx Services2680.6570.92.722825.01272.012876.23
29 Jan 2024, 11:36:06 AM IST

Wipro January futures opened at 473.9 as against previous close of 473.05

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 474.55. The bid price stands at 477.3 with a bid quantity of 9000. The offer price is slightly higher at 477.55 with an offer quantity of 1500. The stock has a significant open interest of 48,082,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:26:38 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Wipro stock is 469.95 and the high price is 476.45.

29 Jan 2024, 11:15:26 AM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹474.25, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹469.95

Wipro stock is currently priced at 474.25, with a net change of 4.3 and a percent change of 0.91. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, suggesting that it has increased by 0.91%.

29 Jan 2024, 10:45:32 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹474.45, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹469.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 474.45. There has been a 0.96 percent increase in the stock price, with a net change of 4.5.

29 Jan 2024, 10:34:24 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro473.23.250.69526.45351.85259220.0
Zomato135.85-0.15-0.11141.5544.35113624.61
Info Edge India4963.1-18.25-0.375400.93310.064030.1
Firstsource Solutions192.05-2.8-1.44217.05100.9513086.32
Eclerx Services2665.655.852.142825.01272.012803.94
29 Jan 2024, 10:16:57 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Wipro stock today was 469.95 and the high price was 476.45.

29 Jan 2024, 10:15:18 AM IST

Wipro January futures opened at 473.9 as against previous close of 473.05

Wipro, an Indian multinational corporation, is currently trading at a spot price of 475.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 478.45, with a bid quantity of 1500. On the other hand, the offer price is 478.7, and there is an offer quantity of 7500. The open interest stands at 48,571,500 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 09:58:18 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹474.95, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹469.95

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 474.95 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 5. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.06% and the net change in price is 5.

29 Jan 2024, 09:50:36 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:47:47 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.62%
3 Months10.98%
6 Months17.51%
YTD-0.28%
1 Year17.05%
29 Jan 2024, 09:30:27 AM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹475.55, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹469.95

Wipro stock is currently trading at 475.55 with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 5.6.

29 Jan 2024, 08:24:50 AM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro closed at ₹478 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro had a trading volume of 279,973 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 478.

