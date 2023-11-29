Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Rises in Trading

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹396.5 and closed at ₹395.95. The highest price during the day was ₹398.45, while the lowest price was ₹393.2. The company's market capitalization is ₹207,011.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The trading volume on the BSE for Wipro shares was 91,792.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is ₹404.4 per share. There has been a percent change of 1.88, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.45, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price of Wipro has experienced a positive movement.
Click here for Wipro Profit Loss
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹396.95. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.25 percent, resulting in a net change of 1.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.84%
|3 Months
|-4.37%
|6 Months
|-1.4%
|YTD
|1.04%
|1 Year
|-2.17%
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹396.95. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 1 unit.
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 91,792. The closing price for the shares was ₹395.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!