Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Rises in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 396.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 404.4 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 396.5 and closed at 395.95. The highest price during the day was 398.45, while the lowest price was 393.2. The company's market capitalization is 207,011.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The trading volume on the BSE for Wipro shares was 91,792.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹404.4, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹396.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 404.4 per share. There has been a percent change of 1.88, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.45, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, this data suggests that the stock price of Wipro has experienced a positive movement.

Click here for Wipro Profit Loss

29 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹396.95, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹395.95

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 396.95. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.25 percent, resulting in a net change of 1.

29 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.84%
3 Months-4.37%
6 Months-1.4%
YTD1.04%
1 Year-2.17%
29 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹396.95, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹395.95

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 396.95. There has been a 0.25 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 1 unit.

29 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹395.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 91,792. The closing price for the shares was 395.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.