Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stock Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 405.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 405.75 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 417 and closed at 415.6. The highest price reached during the day was 417, while the lowest price was 404.2. The market capitalization of Wipro is 211,551.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 153,888 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹405.75, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹405.8

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 405.75. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

29 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹415.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Wipro on the BSE had a volume of 153,888 shares, with a closing price of 415.6.

