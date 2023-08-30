comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 30 2023 09:42:19
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.35 1.51%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.3 0.19%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.65 0.1%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,595.55 0.33%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 249.4 -0.7%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock sees gains in trading today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock sees gains in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 408.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.35 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

WiproPremium
Wipro

On the last day of trading, Wipro's stock opened at 409.05 and closed at 407.95. The stock reached a high of 411.8 and a low of 407.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at 212,698.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 425.95, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on this day was 150,981.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:40:10 AM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹409.35, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹408.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 409.35. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

30 Aug 2023, 09:32:46 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:30:36 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.16%
3 Months-1.89%
6 Months5.44%
YTD3.91%
1 Year0.93%
30 Aug 2023, 09:00:02 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹408.05, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹407.95

The current price of Wipro stock is 408.05. There has been a 0.02% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.1.

30 Aug 2023, 08:30:06 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹407.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 150,981. The closing price for the stock was 407.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App