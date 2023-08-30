Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 408.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.35 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day of trading, Wipro's stock opened at 409.05 and closed at 407.95. The stock reached a high of 411.8 and a low of 407.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at 212,698.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 425.95, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on this day was 150,981.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹409.35, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹408.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 409.35. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

30 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.16%
3 Months-1.89%
6 Months5.44%
YTD3.91%
1 Year0.93%
30 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹408.05, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹407.95

The current price of Wipro stock is 408.05. There has been a 0.02% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.1.

30 Aug 2023, 08:30 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹407.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 150,981. The closing price for the stock was 407.95.

