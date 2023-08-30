Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock sees gains in trading today

On the last day of trading, Wipro's stock opened at ₹409.05 and closed at ₹407.95. The stock reached a high of ₹411.8 and a low of ₹407.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at ₹212,698.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹425.95, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares on this day was 150,981.
As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is ₹409.35. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.16%
|3 Months
|-1.89%
|6 Months
|5.44%
|YTD
|3.91%
|1 Year
|0.93%
The current price of Wipro stock is ₹408.05. There has been a 0.02% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.1.
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 150,981. The closing price for the stock was ₹407.95.
