Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro shares soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Wipro stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 469.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 472.95 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened and closed at 469.95. The highest price reached during the day was 476.95, while the lowest was 469.95. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently estimated at 246,761.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high was recorded at 526.45, and the low was 351.85. A total of 148,559 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's low price for the day was 474.65, while the high price reached 481.35.

30 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Wipro January futures opened at 478.0 as against previous close of 476.45

Wipro's spot price is currently at 478.5, with a bid price of 481.5 and an offer price of 481.75. The offer quantity is 1500, while the bid quantity is also 1500. The open interest stands at 47043000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.48%
3 Months10.35%
6 Months16.78%
YTD0.36%
1 Year18.83%
30 Jan 2024, 09:28 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹472.95, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹469.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 472.95. There has been a 0.64 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3. This suggests a positive movement in the stock price of Wipro.

30 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹469.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 148,559. The closing price for the stock was 469.95.

