Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro shares soar on positive trading day

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened and closed at ₹469.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹476.95, while the lowest was ₹469.95. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently estimated at ₹246,761.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high was recorded at ₹526.45, and the low was ₹351.85. A total of 148,559 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro stock's low price for the day was ₹474.65, while the high price reached ₹481.35.
Wipro's spot price is currently at 478.5, with a bid price of 481.5 and an offer price of 481.75. The offer quantity is 1500, while the bid quantity is also 1500. The open interest stands at 47043000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is ₹472.95, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.64% or ₹3 from the previous trading session.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.48%
|3 Months
|10.35%
|6 Months
|16.78%
|YTD
|0.36%
|1 Year
|18.83%
As of the current data, the stock price of Wipro is ₹472.95. There has been a 0.64 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3. This suggests a positive movement in the stock price of Wipro.
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 148,559. The closing price for the stock was ₹469.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!