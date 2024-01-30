Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro shares soar on positive trading day

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened and closed at ₹469.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹476.95, while the lowest was ₹469.95. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently estimated at ₹246,761.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high was recorded at ₹526.45, and the low was ₹351.85. A total of 148,559 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.