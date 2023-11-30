Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro sees positive trading gains

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 30 Nov 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 406.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 409.35 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, the open price of Wipro was 398.85, with a close price of 396.95. The high price for the day was 408.25, while the low price was 397.95. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at 211,809.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,080,668 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Wipro November futures opened at 406.1 as against previous close of 407.1

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 409.95. The bid price is slightly higher at 410.0, while the offer price is 410.2. There is a higher bid quantity of 3000 compared to the offer quantity of 1500. The open interest for Wipro stands at 10,873,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹409.35, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹406.15

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 409.35, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.79% and has gained 3.2 points.

30 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.4%
3 Months-2.94%
6 Months0.64%
YTD3.44%
1 Year0.27%
30 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹406.15, up 2.32% from yesterday's ₹396.95

The current stock price of Wipro is 406.15. There has been a 2.32% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.2.

30 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹396.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Wipro was 1,080,668 shares. The closing price for the stock was 396.95.

