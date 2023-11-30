Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro sees positive trading gains

On the last day, the open price of Wipro was ₹398.85, with a close price of ₹396.95. The high price for the day was ₹408.25, while the low price was ₹397.95. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at ₹211,809.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,080,668 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 409.95. The bid price is slightly higher at 410.0, while the offer price is 410.2. There is a higher bid quantity of 3000 compared to the offer quantity of 1500. The open interest for Wipro stands at 10,873,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹409.35, with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.79% and has gained 3.2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.4%
|3 Months
|-2.94%
|6 Months
|0.64%
|YTD
|3.44%
|1 Year
|0.27%
The current stock price of Wipro is ₹406.15. There has been a 2.32% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.2.
