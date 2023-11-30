Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro sees positive trading gains

On the last day, the open price of Wipro was ₹398.85, with a close price of ₹396.95. The high price for the day was ₹408.25, while the low price was ₹397.95. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at ₹211,809.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1,080,668 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.