Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Plummets on Negative Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Wipro's opening price was ₹379.5 and the closing price was ₹378.35. The stock reached a high of ₹384.55 and a low of ₹379.5 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at ₹199,331.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 599,739.
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is ₹382, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, as the percent change and net change are negative. Overall, this suggests that Wipro stock has experienced a small decline in its value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.28%
|3 Months
|-0.54%
|6 Months
|-0.69%
|YTD
|-2.65%
|1 Year
|-0.08%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is ₹382.25. There has been a 1.03% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.9.
On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 599,739. The closing price of the shares was ₹378.35.
