Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Plummets on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 382.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 382 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day of trading, Wipro's opening price was 379.5 and the closing price was 378.35. The stock reached a high of 384.55 and a low of 379.5 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at 199,331.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, while the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 599,739.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

30 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹382, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹382.25

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the stock price is 382, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, as the percent change and net change are negative. Overall, this suggests that Wipro stock has experienced a small decline in its value.

30 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.28%
3 Months-0.54%
6 Months-0.69%
YTD-2.65%
1 Year-0.08%
30 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹382.25, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹378.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Wipro is 382.25. There has been a 1.03% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.9.

30 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹378.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Wipro on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 599,739. The closing price of the shares was 378.35.

