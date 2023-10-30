Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro's Stock Plummets on Negative Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Wipro's opening price was ₹379.5 and the closing price was ₹378.35. The stock reached a high of ₹384.55 and a low of ₹379.5 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently at ₹199,331.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, while the 52-week low is ₹351.85. The BSE volume for Wipro shares was 599,739.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.