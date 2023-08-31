comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 30 2023 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.05 2.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.65 -1.31%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,418.3 -0.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,578.95 -0.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.55 -0.16%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Wipro Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:32 AM IST Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 408.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 407.25 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

WiproPremium
Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's open price was 409.05, close price was 408.05, high was 410.1, and low was 406.7. The market capitalization of the company is 212,281.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for Wipro are 425.95 and 351.85, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 107,277 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:32:35 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹408.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro's BSE volume was 107,277 shares, and the closing price was 408.05.

