Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets amidst market volatility

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 472.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 470.7 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 474.65 and closed at 472.95. The highest price reached during the day was 482.5, while the lowest was 471.6. The market capitalization of Wipro is currently valued at 246,474.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 526.45, and the 52-week low is 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 220,297 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:03 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹470.7, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹472.4

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 470.7. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.7, which means the stock has decreased by 1.7 points. Overall, this data suggests that Wipro stock has experienced a small decline in its price.

31 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro471.3-1.1-0.23526.45351.85258179.17
Zomato139.752.551.86141.5546.4116886.56
Info Edge India5003.15110.052.255400.93310.064546.79
Firstsource Solutions200.6-0.9-0.45217.05103.013668.92
Eclerx Services2735.9576.72.882825.01272.013141.86
31 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹471.7, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹472.4

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 471.7. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates that the stock has slightly decreased in value.

31 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Wipro January futures opened at 474.15 as against previous close of 476.2

Wipro, an Indian multinational corporation, has a spot price of 471.5. The bid price stands at 474.2, while the offer price is 474.4. The offer quantity is 1500, and the bid quantity is also 1500. The open interest for Wipro is recorded at 46,467,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Wipro stock is 469 and the high price is 473.

31 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Wipro Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹473, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹472.4

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 473, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

31 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.14%
3 Months11.12%
6 Months16.11%
YTD0.25%
1 Year17.46%
31 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹472.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Wipro BSE shares was 220,297. The closing price for the shares was 472.95.

