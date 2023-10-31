Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹385.6 and closed at ₹382.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹385.6, while the lowest was ₹380.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹199,201.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹443.6, and the 52-week low is ₹351.85. A total of 72,776 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Wipro.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹381.8 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.05% and the net change is a decrease of 0.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.51%
|3 Months
|-2.14%
|6 Months
|-0.78%
|YTD
|-2.74%
|1 Year
|-0.33%
