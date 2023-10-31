Hello User
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 382 per share. The stock is currently trading at 381.8 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro

On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 385.6 and closed at 382.25. The highest price reached during the day was 385.6, while the lowest was 380.6. The company's market capitalization is 199,201.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 443.6, and the 52-week low is 351.85. A total of 72,776 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Wipro.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹381.8, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹382

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 381.8 with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.05% and the net change is a decrease of 0.2.

31 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.51%
3 Months-2.14%
6 Months-0.78%
YTD-2.74%
1 Year-0.33%
31 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹382, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹382.25

The current data of Wipro stock shows that its price is 382, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.07% or 0.25 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

31 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹382.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro's BSE volume was 72776 shares and the closing price was 382.25.

