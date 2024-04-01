Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at ₹485, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹480.05

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹476.95 and closed at ₹472.2. The high for the day was ₹483.05 and the low was ₹475.4. The market capitalization of Wipro was ₹250529.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹546.1 and the low was ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 234609 shares traded.
Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed today at ₹485, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹480.05
Wipro stock closed at ₹485 today, reflecting a 1.03% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹480.05. The net change in the stock price was ₹4.95.
Wipro share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|485.0
|4.95
|1.03
|546.1
|351.85
|265684.06
|Zomato
|184.55
|2.2
|1.21
|188.95
|49.0
|154357.17
|Info Edge India
|5708.1
|115.45
|2.06
|5634.4
|3465.05
|73641.52
|Firstsource Solutions
|199.3
|2.0
|1.01
|221.4
|103.55
|13580.33
|Eclerx Services
|2372.9
|18.1
|0.77
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11397.98
Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro stock's low price today was ₹481.6 and the high price was ₹486.45.
Wipro April futures opened at 485.7 as against previous close of 483.25
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 484.8 with a bid price of 487.15 and an offer price of 487.4. The bid quantity stands at 3000 while the offer quantity is 1500. The stock has an open interest of 51,183,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Wipro Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Wipro Ltd stock's 52-week low price was at 352.00, while the 52-week high price reached 545.90. This data indicates the fluctuation in the stock's value over the past year, providing insights for potential investors about the price range within which the stock has traded.
Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹484.85, up 1% from yesterday's ₹480.05
The current price of Wipro stock is ₹484.85, with a percent change of 1% and a net change of 4.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active options for Wipro
Top active call options for Wipro at 01 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹490.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹9.5 (-1.04%) & ₹13.45 (+2.28%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 01 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of ₹480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹460.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹11.35 (-19.79%) & ₹4.7 (-29.85%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹484.4, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹480.05
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹484.4 with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 4.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Wipro stock reached a low of ₹481.6 and a high of ₹485.6.
Wipro April futures opened at 485.7 as against previous close of 483.25
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 483.25 with a bid price of 485.95 and an offer price of 486.2. The bid quantity stands at 3000 shares while the offer quantity is also 3000 shares. The open interest for Wipro is 50,895,000 shares, indicating the total number of outstanding positions in the market.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹483.6, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹480.05
The current price of Wipro stock is ₹483.6 with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 3.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|483.95
|10 Days
|495.29
|20 Days
|505.01
|50 Days
|501.44
|100 Days
|463.18
|300 Days
|433.79
Top active options for Wipro
Top active call options for Wipro at 01 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹490.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹9.35 (-2.6%) & ₹13.2 (+0.38%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 01 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of ₹480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹460.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹11.35 (-19.79%) & ₹4.7 (-29.85%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro stock's current day's high price is ₹485.6 and the low price is ₹481.6.
Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹483.7, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹480.05
The current data for Wipro stock shows a price of ₹483.7 with a 0.76% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 3.65.
Wipro Live Updates
Wipro April futures opened at 485.7 as against previous close of 483.25
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 484.05 with a bid price of 486.55 and an offer price of 486.8. The offer quantity is 3000 while the bid quantity is 1500. The stock has an open interest of 50,917,500 shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹484.3, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹480.05
Wipro stock is currently priced at ₹484.3, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 4.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Wipro stock reached a low of ₹481.6 and a high of ₹485.6.
Top active options for Wipro
Top active call options for Wipro at 01 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹490.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹8.9 (-7.29%) & ₹12.35 (-6.08%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 01 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of ₹480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹460.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹12.55 (-11.31%) & ₹5.35 (-20.15%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Wipro share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|6
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|12
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|9
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|8
|5
Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹482.85, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹480.05
The current price of Wipro stock is ₹482.85, with a net change of 2.8 and a percent change of 0.58. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly.
Wipro April futures opened at 485.7 as against previous close of 483.25
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 482.65 with a bid price of 484.4 and an offer price of 484.55. The stock has an offer quantity of 1500 and a bid quantity of 1500. The open interest stands at 50,887,500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro stock's price fluctuated today, with the low being ₹481.95 and the high reaching ₹485.6. This shows a range of ₹3.65 between the highest and lowest points the stock reached during the day.
Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹482.3, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹480.05
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹482.3 with a percent change of 0.47% and a net change of 2.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active options for Wipro
Top active call options for Wipro at 01 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹490.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹9.1 (-5.21%) & ₹12.8 (-2.66%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 01 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹460.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹12.15 (-14.13%) & ₹5.3 (-20.9%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹482.8, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹480.05
Wipro stock is currently priced at ₹482.8, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 2.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Wipro share price live: Today's Price range
Wipro stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹482.15 and a high of ₹485.6 on the current day.
Wipro April futures opened at 485.7 as against previous close of 483.25
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 483.3 with a bid price of 485.15 and an offer price of 485.25. The bid quantity is 1500 and the offer quantity is also 1500. The open interest for Wipro stands at 50935500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Wipro Live Updates
Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹483.65, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹480.05
The current stock price of Wipro is ₹483.65 with a 0.75% increase in percentage change and a net change of 3.6 points.
Wipro share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.72%
|3 Months
|0.55%
|6 Months
|18.44%
|YTD
|1.87%
|1 Year
|33.71%
Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹480.05, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹472.2
The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is ₹480.05, with a percent change of 1.66 and a net change of 7.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹472.2 on last trading day
On the last day, Wipro's BSE volume was 234609 shares with a closing price of ₹472.2.
