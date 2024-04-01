Active Stocks
Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro closed today at ₹485, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹480.05

25 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 480.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 485 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price TodayPremium
Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 476.95 and closed at 472.2. The high for the day was 483.05 and the low was 475.4. The market capitalization of Wipro was 250529.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 546.1 and the low was 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 234609 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Apr 2024, 06:32:51 PM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed today at ₹485, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹480.05

Wipro stock closed at 485 today, reflecting a 1.03% increase from the previous day's closing price of 480.05. The net change in the stock price was 4.95.

01 Apr 2024, 06:15:36 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro485.04.951.03546.1351.85265684.06
Zomato184.552.21.21188.9549.0154357.17
Info Edge India5708.1115.452.065634.43465.0573641.52
Firstsource Solutions199.32.01.01221.4103.5513580.33
Eclerx Services2372.918.10.772825.01272.011397.98
01 Apr 2024, 05:32:04 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's low price today was 481.6 and the high price was 486.45.

01 Apr 2024, 03:22:02 PM IST

Wipro April futures opened at 485.7 as against previous close of 483.25

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 484.8 with a bid price of 487.15 and an offer price of 487.4. The bid quantity stands at 3000 while the offer quantity is 1500. The stock has an open interest of 51,183,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 03:19:03 PM IST

Wipro Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Wipro Ltd stock's 52-week low price was at 352.00, while the 52-week high price reached 545.90. This data indicates the fluctuation in the stock's value over the past year, providing insights for potential investors about the price range within which the stock has traded.

01 Apr 2024, 03:01:36 PM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹484.85, up 1% from yesterday's ₹480.05

The current price of Wipro stock is 484.85, with a percent change of 1% and a net change of 4.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:41:12 PM IST

Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 01 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 490.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 9.5 (-1.04%) & 13.45 (+2.28%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 01 Apr 14:41 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 460.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 11.35 (-19.79%) & 4.7 (-29.85%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Apr 2024, 02:30:37 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro484.854.81.0546.1351.85265601.89
Zomato185.22.851.56188.9549.0154900.82
Info Edge India5710.4117.752.115634.43465.0573671.19
Firstsource Solutions199.852.551.29221.4103.5513617.81
Eclerx Services2401.9547.152.02825.01272.011537.52
01 Apr 2024, 02:22:16 PM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹484.4, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹480.05

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 484.4 with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 4.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Wipro Shareholdings

01 Apr 2024, 02:10:46 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Wipro stock reached a low of 481.6 and a high of 485.6.

01 Apr 2024, 02:03:12 PM IST

Wipro April futures opened at 485.7 as against previous close of 483.25

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 483.25 with a bid price of 485.95 and an offer price of 486.2. The bid quantity stands at 3000 shares while the offer quantity is also 3000 shares. The open interest for Wipro is 50,895,000 shares, indicating the total number of outstanding positions in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 01:41:39 PM IST

Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

01 Apr 2024, 01:41:33 PM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹483.6, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹480.05

The current price of Wipro stock is 483.6 with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 3.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Wipro Key Metrics

01 Apr 2024, 01:32:27 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days483.95
10 Days495.29
20 Days505.01
50 Days501.44
100 Days463.18
300 Days433.79
01 Apr 2024, 01:21:10 PM IST

Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 01 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 490.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 9.35 (-2.6%) & 13.2 (+0.38%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 01 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 460.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 11.35 (-19.79%) & 4.7 (-29.85%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Apr 2024, 01:10:38 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's current day's high price is 485.6 and the low price is 481.6.

01 Apr 2024, 01:04:22 PM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹483.7, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹480.05

The current data for Wipro stock shows a price of 483.7 with a 0.76% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 3.65.

Click here for Wipro Board Meetings

01 Apr 2024, 12:50:02 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:40:44 PM IST

Wipro April futures opened at 485.7 as against previous close of 483.25

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 484.05 with a bid price of 486.55 and an offer price of 486.8. The offer quantity is 3000 while the bid quantity is 1500. The stock has an open interest of 50,917,500 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 12:30:36 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro484.14.050.84546.1351.85265191.04
Zomato185.853.51.92188.9549.0155444.48
Info Edge India5735.0142.352.555634.43465.0573988.56
Firstsource Solutions200.353.051.55221.4103.5513651.88
Eclerx Services2415.0560.252.562825.01272.011600.45
01 Apr 2024, 12:20:55 PM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹484.3, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹480.05

Wipro stock is currently priced at 484.3, with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 4.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 12:10:40 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Wipro stock reached a low of 481.6 and a high of 485.6.

01 Apr 2024, 12:01:07 PM IST

Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 01 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 490.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 8.9 (-7.29%) & 12.35 (-6.08%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 01 Apr 12:01 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 460.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 12.55 (-11.31%) & 5.35 (-20.15%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Apr 2024, 11:53:15 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3333
Buy4446
Hold99912
Sell1414149
Strong Sell8885
01 Apr 2024, 11:40:11 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹482.85, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹480.05

The current price of Wipro stock is 482.85, with a net change of 2.8 and a percent change of 0.58. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly.

01 Apr 2024, 11:30:36 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro483.43.350.7546.1351.85264807.58
Zomato186.554.22.3188.9549.0156029.96
Info Edge India5761.9169.253.035634.43465.0574335.6
Firstsource Solutions199.92.61.32221.4103.5513621.22
Eclerx Services2425.070.22.982825.01272.011648.24
01 Apr 2024, 11:21:59 AM IST

Wipro April futures opened at 485.7 as against previous close of 483.25

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 482.65 with a bid price of 484.4 and an offer price of 484.55. The stock has an offer quantity of 1500 and a bid quantity of 1500. The open interest stands at 50,887,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 11:10:07 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's price fluctuated today, with the low being 481.95 and the high reaching 485.6. This shows a range of 3.65 between the highest and lowest points the stock reached during the day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:02:22 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹482.3, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹480.05

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 482.3 with a percent change of 0.47% and a net change of 2.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:41:08 AM IST

Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 01 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 490.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 9.1 (-5.21%) & 12.8 (-2.66%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 01 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 460.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 12.15 (-14.13%) & 5.3 (-20.9%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

01 Apr 2024, 10:32:44 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro482.62.550.53546.1351.85264369.34
Zomato185.953.61.97188.9549.0155528.12
Info Edge India5672.079.351.425634.43465.0573175.78
Firstsource Solutions197.70.40.2221.4103.5513471.31
Eclerx Services2415.7560.952.592825.01272.011603.81
01 Apr 2024, 10:20:02 AM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹482.8, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹480.05

Wipro stock is currently priced at 482.8, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 2.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 10:13:26 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's price fluctuated between a low of 482.15 and a high of 485.6 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 10:03:13 AM IST

Wipro April futures opened at 485.7 as against previous close of 483.25

Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 483.3 with a bid price of 485.15 and an offer price of 485.25. The bid quantity is 1500 and the offer quantity is also 1500. The open interest for Wipro stands at 50935500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

01 Apr 2024, 09:51:45 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:40:48 AM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹483.65, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹480.05

The current stock price of Wipro is 483.65 with a 0.75% increase in percentage change and a net change of 3.6 points.

01 Apr 2024, 09:33:07 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.72%
3 Months0.55%
6 Months18.44%
YTD1.87%
1 Year33.71%
01 Apr 2024, 09:01:37 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹480.05, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹472.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Wipro is 480.05, with a percent change of 1.66 and a net change of 7.85. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:03:51 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹472.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro's BSE volume was 234609 shares with a closing price of 472.2.

