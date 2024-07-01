Wipro Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹513.55 and closed at ₹510.7. The high for the day was ₹516.5 and the low was ₹506. The market capitalization was ₹268,994.47 crore. The 52-week high for Wipro's stock is ₹546.1 and the 52-week low is ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 649,429 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|518.58
|Support 1
|508.13
|Resistance 2
|522.67
|Support 2
|501.77
|Resistance 3
|529.03
|Support 3
|497.68
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹440.0, 14.55% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹380.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹570.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|9
|Sell
|15
|14
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|7
|8
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 649 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹516.5 & ₹506 yesterday to end at ₹510.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend