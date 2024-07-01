Hello User
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 01 Jul 2024, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 510.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 514.9 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Wipro's stock opened at 513.55 and closed at 510.7. The high for the day was 516.5 and the low was 506. The market capitalization was 268,994.47 crore. The 52-week high for Wipro's stock is 546.1 and the 52-week low is 375. The BSE volume for the day was 649,429 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1518.58Support 1508.13
Resistance 2522.67Support 2501.77
Resistance 3529.03Support 3497.68
01 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 14.55% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy4444
    Hold1212119
    Sell15141414
    Strong Sell6788
01 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12832 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 649 k.

01 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹510.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 516.5 & 506 yesterday to end at 510.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

