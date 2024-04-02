Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stocks Plummet as Market Turns Bearish

1 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Livemint

Wipro stock price went down today, 02 Apr 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 485 per share. The stock is currently trading at 481.65 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Stock Price TodayPremium
Wipro Stock Price Today

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock price on the last day was 482.9 for open, 480.05 for close, with a high of 486.45 and a low of 481.6. The market capitalization stood at 253,113.2 crore. The 52-week high was 546.1 and the 52-week low was 351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 106,206 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:16:34 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Wipro481.2-3.8-0.78546.1351.85263602.41
Zomato183.05-1.5-0.81188.9549.0153102.57
Info Edge India5645.5-62.6-1.15634.43465.0572833.9
Firstsource Solutions200.950.850.42221.4103.5513692.77
Eclerx Services2373.25-5.55-0.232825.01272.011399.66
02 Apr 2024, 05:30:09 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Today's Price range

Wipro stock's today's high price was 482.7 and the low price was 479.75.

02 Apr 2024, 03:21:47 PM IST

Wipro April futures opened at 484.8 as against previous close of 487.8

Wipro's spot price is at 481.35 with a bid price of 483.55 and an offer price of 483.6. The bid quantity stands at 3000 while the offer quantity is 1500. The stock has a significant open interest of 51,936,000. Investors can expect active trading in Wipro with strong demand indicated by the bid quantity exceeding the offer quantity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 03:15:47 PM IST

Wipro Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Wipro Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 352.00 and a high of 545.90. This data indicates a fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with a significant difference between the lowest and highest prices reached.

02 Apr 2024, 03:01:31 PM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹481.65, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹485

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 481.65 with a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -3.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 02:40:02 PM IST

Top active options for Wipro

Top active call options for Wipro at 02 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 8.1 (-17.35%) & 16.15 (-14.1%) respectively.

Top active put options for Wipro at 02 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 460.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 12.7 (+17.59%) & 5.4 (+18.68%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 02:31:09 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 02:20:56 PM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹481.1, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹485

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is 481.1 with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -3.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 02:10:42 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 02:02:34 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 01:41:29 PM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹481, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹485

The current price of Wipro stock is 481, with a percent change of -0.82% and a net change of -4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Wipro Key Metrics

02 Apr 2024, 01:41:09 PM IST

Wipro Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

02 Apr 2024, 01:30:47 PM IST

Wipro share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days483.95
10 Days495.29
20 Days505.01
50 Days501.44
100 Days463.18
300 Days433.94
02 Apr 2024, 01:21:12 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 01:10:40 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 01:00:44 PM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹481, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹485

Today, Wipro stock is priced at 481, which reflects a decrease of 0.82% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -4, indicating a slight decline.

02 Apr 2024, 12:51:38 PM IST

Wipro Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 12:40:07 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 12:31:42 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 12:20:51 PM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro trading at ₹481.4, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹485

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 481.4 with a percent change of -0.74 and a net change of -3.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should closely monitor any further changes in the stock value.

Click here for Wipro AGM

02 Apr 2024, 12:11:19 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 12:02:18 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 11:40:06 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹481.2, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹485

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 481.2 with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -3.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 11:31:08 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 11:21:47 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 11:10:07 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 11:02:09 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹480.65, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹485

The current stock price of Wipro is 480.65, with a percent change of -0.9% and a net change of -4.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:40:03 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 10:30:00 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 10:22:23 AM IST

Wipro share price NSE Live :Wipro trading at ₹481.75, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹485

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is at 481.75 with a percent change of -0.67% and a net change of -3.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 10:13:14 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 10:00:05 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 09:52:13 AM IST

Wipro Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 09:43:34 AM IST

Wipro share price update :Wipro trading at ₹480.55, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹485

The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is 480.55 with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -4.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 09:32:14 AM IST

Wipro share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.1%
3 Months-0.76%
6 Months19.43%
YTD2.9%
1 Year32.77%
02 Apr 2024, 09:01:27 AM IST

Wipro share price Today :Wipro trading at ₹485, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹480.05

The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is at 485, with a percent change of 1.03 and a net change of 4.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 08:03:02 AM IST

Wipro share price Live :Wipro closed at ₹480.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Wipro's BSE volume was 106,206 shares with a closing price of 480.05.

