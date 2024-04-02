Wipro share price Today Live Updates : Wipro Stocks Plummet as Market Turns Bearish

Wipro Share Price Today : Wipro's stock price on the last day was ₹482.9 for open, ₹480.05 for close, with a high of ₹486.45 and a low of ₹481.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹253,113.2 crore. The 52-week high was ₹546.1 and the 52-week low was ₹351.85. The BSE volume for the day was 106,206 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|481.2
|-3.8
|-0.78
|546.1
|351.85
|263602.41
|Zomato
|183.05
|-1.5
|-0.81
|188.95
|49.0
|153102.57
|Info Edge India
|5645.5
|-62.6
|-1.1
|5634.4
|3465.05
|72833.9
|Firstsource Solutions
|200.95
|0.85
|0.42
|221.4
|103.55
|13692.77
|Eclerx Services
|2373.25
|-5.55
|-0.23
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11399.66
Wipro stock's today's high price was ₹482.7 and the low price was ₹479.75.
Wipro's spot price is at 481.35 with a bid price of 483.55 and an offer price of 483.6. The bid quantity stands at 3000 while the offer quantity is 1500. The stock has a significant open interest of 51,936,000. Investors can expect active trading in Wipro with strong demand indicated by the bid quantity exceeding the offer quantity.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Wipro Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 352.00 and a high of 545.90. This data indicates a fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with a significant difference between the lowest and highest prices reached.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹481.65 with a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -3.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Wipro at 02 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹8.1 (-17.35%) & ₹16.15 (-14.1%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 02 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of ₹480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹460.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹12.7 (+17.59%) & ₹5.4 (+18.68%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|481.25
|-3.75
|-0.77
|546.1
|351.85
|263629.8
|Zomato
|182.0
|-2.55
|-1.38
|188.95
|49.0
|152224.35
|Info Edge India
|5670.5
|-37.6
|-0.66
|5634.4
|3465.05
|73156.43
|Firstsource Solutions
|200.85
|0.75
|0.37
|221.4
|103.55
|13685.95
|Eclerx Services
|2390.7
|11.9
|0.5
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11483.48
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹481.1 with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -3.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
The stock price of Wipro reached a low of ₹479.75 and a high of ₹482.70 on the current day.
Wipro's spot price is 480.95 with a bid price of 483.0 and an offer price of 483.05. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 1500, indicating good liquidity. The stock has a high open interest of 51,885,000, reflecting strong investor interest.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of Wipro stock is ₹481, with a percent change of -0.82% and a net change of -4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Wipro Key Metrics
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Wipro share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|483.95
|10 Days
|495.29
|20 Days
|505.01
|50 Days
|501.44
|100 Days
|463.18
|300 Days
|433.94
Top active call options for Wipro at 02 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹8.05 (-17.86%) & ₹16.3 (-13.3%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 02 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of ₹480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹460.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹12.75 (+18.06%) & ₹5.5 (+20.88%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Wipro stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹479.75 and a high of ₹482.70 on the current day, showing a narrow trading range.
Today, Wipro stock is priced at ₹481, which reflects a decrease of 0.82% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -4, indicating a slight decline.
Wipro is currently trading at a spot price of 481.25 with a bid price of 483.15 and an offer price of 483.35. The bid quantity stands at 3000, while the offer quantity is 1500. The stock has an open interest of 51696000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|481.45
|-3.55
|-0.73
|546.1
|351.85
|263739.36
|Zomato
|182.2
|-2.35
|-1.27
|188.95
|49.0
|152391.63
|Info Edge India
|5656.8
|-51.3
|-0.9
|5634.4
|3465.05
|72979.68
|Firstsource Solutions
|201.6
|1.5
|0.75
|221.4
|103.55
|13737.06
|Eclerx Services
|2383.4
|4.6
|0.19
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11448.42
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹481.4 with a percent change of -0.74 and a net change of -3.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should closely monitor any further changes in the stock value.
Click here for Wipro AGM
The stock price of Wipro reached a low of ₹479.75 and a high of ₹482.70 on the current day.
Top active call options for Wipro at 02 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹8.0 (-18.37%) & ₹16.1 (-14.36%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 02 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of ₹480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹460.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹12.75 (+18.06%) & ₹5.55 (+21.98%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹481.2 with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -3.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|481.35
|-3.65
|-0.75
|546.1
|351.85
|263684.58
|Zomato
|181.3
|-3.25
|-1.76
|188.95
|49.0
|151638.87
|Info Edge India
|5694.0
|-14.1
|-0.25
|5634.4
|3465.05
|73459.61
|Firstsource Solutions
|200.15
|0.05
|0.02
|221.4
|103.55
|13638.25
|Eclerx Services
|2383.4
|4.6
|0.19
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11448.42
Wipro's spot price is currently at 481.1 with a bid price of 483.25 and an offer price of 483.5. The bid quantity is 3000 and the offer quantity is 1500. The open interest for Wipro stands at 51,594,000. This data indicates a strong interest in trading Wipro shares at the current levels.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Wipro stock's low price for the day was ₹479.75, while the high price reached was ₹482.70.
The current stock price of Wipro is ₹480.65, with a percent change of -0.9% and a net change of -4.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active call options for Wipro at 02 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹8.4 (-14.29%) & ₹16.5 (-12.23%) respectively.
Top active put options for Wipro at 02 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of ₹480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹460.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹12.4 (+14.81%) & ₹5.45 (+19.78%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Wipro
|481.7
|-3.3
|-0.68
|546.1
|351.85
|263876.32
|Zomato
|181.6
|-2.95
|-1.6
|188.95
|49.0
|151889.79
|Info Edge India
|5722.8
|14.7
|0.26
|5634.4
|3465.05
|73831.16
|Firstsource Solutions
|199.5
|-0.6
|-0.3
|221.4
|103.55
|13593.96
|Eclerx Services
|2380.95
|2.15
|0.09
|2825.0
|1272.0
|11436.65
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is at ₹481.75 with a percent change of -0.67% and a net change of -3.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Wipro stock's low price today was ₹479.75 and the high price was ₹482.35.
Wipro's spot price is at 480.8 with a bid price of 482.25 and an offer price of 482.35. The bid quantity is 1500 shares while the offer quantity is also 1500 shares. The open interest stands at 51,300,000. Trading activity indicates a balanced interest from both buyers and sellers in the market for Wipro shares.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Wipro stock shows that the price is ₹480.55 with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -4.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.1%
|3 Months
|-0.76%
|6 Months
|19.43%
|YTD
|2.9%
|1 Year
|32.77%
The current data of Wipro stock shows that the price is at ₹485, with a percent change of 1.03 and a net change of 4.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Wipro's BSE volume was 106,206 shares with a closing price of ₹480.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!