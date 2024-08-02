Wipro Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock opened at ₹522.5 and closed at ₹522.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹526.7 and the low was ₹517.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹272488.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹580 and the 52-week low is ₹375. The BSE volume for the day was 395062 shares.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|526.7
|Support 1
|517.4
|Resistance 2
|531.4
|Support 2
|512.8
|Resistance 3
|536.0
|Support 3
|508.1
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹490.0, 6.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹385.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|4
|4
|6
|4
|Hold
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Sell
|16
|16
|14
|14
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|5
|8
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 395 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹526.7 & ₹517.5 yesterday to end at ₹521.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.