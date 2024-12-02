Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 572.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 577.95 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 575.75 and closed at 572.30, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 580.80 and a low of 572 during the session. With a market capitalization of 301,992.6 crore, Wipro's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 596 and a low of 393.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 247,740 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1581.77Support 1572.62
Resistance 2585.83Support 2567.53
Resistance 3590.92Support 3563.47
02 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 500.0, 13.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 420.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 700.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy7663
    Hold89912
    Sell14141416
    Strong Sell6666
02 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7340 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 247 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹572.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 580.8 & 572 yesterday to end at 577.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.