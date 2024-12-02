Wipro Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹575.75 and closed at ₹572.30, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹580.80 and a low of ₹572 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹301,992.6 crore, Wipro's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹596 and a low of ₹393.2. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 247,740 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|581.77
|Support 1
|572.62
|Resistance 2
|585.83
|Support 2
|567.53
|Resistance 3
|590.92
|Support 3
|563.47
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹500.0, 13.49% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹420.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹700.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|7
|6
|6
|3
|Hold
|8
|9
|9
|12
|Sell
|14
|14
|14
|16
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 247 k.
Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹580.8 & ₹572 yesterday to end at ₹577.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend