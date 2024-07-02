Explore
Wipro Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Wipro Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 2.4 %. The stock closed at 514.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 527.25 per share. Investors should monitor Wipro stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Wipro Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates : Wipro's stock on the last day had an open price of 515.5, a close price of 514.9, a high of 535.5, and a low of 513.8. The market capitalization was 275,446.37 crore. The 52-week high was 546.1, and the 52-week low was 375. The BSE volume was 1,550,037 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:17:05 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Wipro Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Wipro has increased by 1.30% and is currently trading at 534.10. Over the past year, Wipro's shares have surged by 35.51% to 534.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.5%
3 Months1.27%
6 Months10.52%
YTD11.89%
1 Year35.51%
02 Jul 2024, 09:01:01 AM IST

Top Gainers and Losers today on 1 July, 2024: Tech Mahindra, Wipro, NTPC, State Bank Of India among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-1-july-2024-tech-mahindra-wipro-ntpc-state-bank-of-india-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11719829998267.html

02 Jul 2024, 08:46:09 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Wipro on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1537.37Support 1515.67
Resistance 2547.43Support 2504.03
Resistance 3559.07Support 3493.97
02 Jul 2024, 08:32:16 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 440.0, 16.55% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 380.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 570.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5444
    Hold1212119
    Sell15141414
    Strong Sell5788
02 Jul 2024, 08:16:39 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13139 k

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1550 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:03:19 AM IST

Wipro Share Price Today Live: Wipro closed at ₹514.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Wipro Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 535.5 & 513.8 yesterday to end at 514.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

